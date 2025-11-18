Qatar Foundation For Social Work Holds Annual Forum Under The Slogan 'Thank You'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Foundation for Social Work held its 2025 annual forum yesterday under the slogan“Thank You,” in the presence of Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Foundation's Board of Directors H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and Chief Executive Officer Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hamda Al Nuaimi.

The forum aims to promote a culture of gratitude and appreciation as one of the institution's core values and to highlight the role played by the Foundation's employees and its centers in serving beneficiaries and strengthening social cohesion.

The event opened with a welcoming speech that addressed the importance of the forum's slogan, followed by a video presentation titled“Thank You,” which showcased stories of giving and humanitarian work within the Foundation.

In his remarks, Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hamda Al Nuaimi emphasized that social work is a humanitarian mission before it is a professional duty, noting that the Foundation's initiatives and services contribute to enhancing family stability and human dignity.

He explained that the Foundation adopts an institutional value system that includes service-based leadership, effective communication, professional and social responsibility, teamwork, innovation and development, and empowering various groups to enhance their contribution to social development.

The forum also honored a group of the Foundation's longest-serving employees and those from its affiliated centers, in recognition of their dedication and service. In addition, several supporting entities and success partners were recognized, including: Shaty Al Bahr Group, the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund, Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar International Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Al Rayan Bank, Ahli Bank, Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Mwani Qatar, Marble Medical Center, Shift Company, and Ali Bin Ali Luxury.

The Foundation further honored the most impactful initiatives of the year, including: the“Forseh” initiative by NAMA Center; the“Is'ham” initiative by Shafallah Center; the“Tamkeen Juniors” initiative by Dreama, in collaboration with NAMA Center; and the“Dhakhr” initiative by Ehsan Center, in recognition of their contribution to empowerment and social responsibility.

The forum concluded with a tour by Her Excellency the Minister and the attending guests of the institutional values exhibits and the accompanying exhibition, which featured artistic works by members of Shafallah Center and Al Noor Center, reflecting their talents and creative abilities.