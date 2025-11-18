403
Gas pipeline gets ruptured in Omsk region
(MENAFN) Russian authorities reported early Tuesday that a gas pipeline in the Omsk region suffered a rupture followed by ignition. Officials stated the incident occurred near the village of Rostovka.
The regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) explained that the fire was caused by “repair works conducted on an aboveground section of the pipeline.”
“At 05:13 MSK on Nov. 18, a rupture occurred at the gas pipeline branch leading to Gas Distribution Station No. 3 in Omsk city near the Rostovka settlement, resulting in ignition,” the agency said in a statement.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident. The affected area was secured, and the flames were brought under control and extinguished. Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk units are preparing for repair operations, while a commission has been tasked with investigating the cause of the rupture.
In contrast, some Ukrainian outlets reported that the damage may have been caused by a nighttime drone attack attributed to Kyiv, according to general reports.
