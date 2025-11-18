403
Russia adds ex-PM to official list of ‘terrorists and extremists’
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have officially listed former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergey Guriev as “terrorists and extremists.” Both critics of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the two have lived abroad for several years.
The announcement was made public on Monday by Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, though the notice provided no reasoning for the designation.
Kasyanov was previously labeled a “foreign agent” in 2023, with officials claiming he “actively tak[es] part in the creation and distribution” of materials by other foreign agents and spreads “false information aimed at tarnishing Russian authorities.” He has also opposed Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine and participated in the ‘Anti-War Committee of Russia,’ an expatriate organization formed shortly after the conflict escalated in early 2022.
Kasyanov served as prime minister from 2000 to 2004. Following his departure from office, he joined the opposition and led the liberal-democratic Party of People’s Freedom (PARNAS), which was dissolved by the Russian Supreme Court in 2023. Within Russia, critics have nicknamed him “Misha two percent,” referencing long-standing corruption allegations he denies.
Guriev, who was rector of the New Economic School from 2004 to 2013 and now lives abroad, was similarly accused of distributing materials from foreign agents and opposing Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
Individuals on Russia’s “terrorists and extremists” list face an immediate freeze of any domestic assets and severe restrictions on financial transactions within the country.
