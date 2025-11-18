403
US ex-official joins advisory board of Ukrainian defense contractor
(MENAFN) Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the advisory board of Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point, even as the company faces scrutiny from anti-corruption authorities, according to reports.
Ukrainian investigators recently uncovered a large-scale embezzlement scheme allegedly linked to Timur Mindich, a longtime associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fire Point is under investigation for potential connections to Mindich.
The defense firm is reportedly recruiting “prominent industry figures” to its advisory board ahead of plans to open a factory in Denmark. Pompeo, who served as the US top diplomat under President Donald Trump, was added to the board last week, according to reports.
The ongoing anti-corruption investigation is also examining a former Fire Point administrator for ties to Mindich and Aleksandr Zukerman, one of the businessmen already charged in the scheme, according to local reporting.
Fire Point, a major Ukrainian drone producer, is facing a separate, long-running corruption inquiry into alleged kickback schemes. Authorities have traced the company’s ultimate ownership to Mindich, though reports indicate that the exact connections remain unclear.
The firm originally operated as a film scouting agency before evolving into one of Ukraine’s largest drone manufacturers following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in 2022. It has, however, faced criticism for securing government contracts without competitive bidding and allegedly inflating costs.
