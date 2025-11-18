Pakistan: Cop Injured In Grenade Attack On Security Post In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 18 (IANS) A police personnel was seriously injured after a grenade attack on a security post in Jaffarabad of Pakistan's Balochistan, according to police, local media reported on Tuesday.

Police said that a policeman was seriously injured and a post was damaged after unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at the post on the National Highway, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The injured police personnel were taken to Dera Allah Yar hospital for treatment. Following the attack, police cordoned off the area and began a search operation to arrest the attackers.

On November 8, a police official was injured after a checkpost was targeted by unidentified assailants in the Tangi area of Khar tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him, Dawn reported.

The official stated that the official was first taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for treatment. However, he was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar for advanced treatment. According to him, the policeman was out of danger.

Earlier on November 4, armed men attacked and set fire to a police station in Kachhi district of Balochistan, while unidentified men attacked a check post with hand grenades in the Western Bypass area of the capital city, Quetta.

According to officials, around two dozen armed men who possessed heavy weapons targeted the Khattan Police Station in Kachhi district.

The attackers entered the police station, setting fire to official documents and furniture, Dawn reported.

Before escaping from the police station, the attackers took away two rifles, including an SMG and a G-3, along with a mobile phone and a private motorcycle.

According to the latest security report released by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries – among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to terror attacks.

The report stated, "In 2025, security operations accounted for 1265 deaths – over half of the total fatalities. This shift underscores how the state's response has intensified, with security forces inflicting heavier losses on militants."

The CRSS report added: "Accounting for over 96 per cent of the country's violence in this quarter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan stood out as the most volatile provinces. KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85). The number of fatalities, injuries, and incidents recorded in all other regions remained relatively low."