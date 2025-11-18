403
Germany Warns of Potential Russian Strike on NATO
(MENAFN) Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russia could potentially target NATO as early as next year, urging the nation to accelerate its multi-billion-euro military buildup and modernization initiatives.
Western authorities, including Pistorius, have cited this risk to defend substantial increases in defense budgets, such as the EU’s €800 billion ($928 billion) ReArm Europe program and NATO countries’ commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP.
Moscow has dismissed these claims as “nonsense,” arguing that the West portrays Russia as a “monster” to justify higher military expenditures, heighten tensions, and divert attention from internal issues.
In a discussion with a news agency published on Friday, Pistorius explained, “military experts and intelligence services can estimate when Russia will have rebuilt its forces enough to attack a NATO member in the east. We have always said this could be from 2029 onward.”
He added, “Now, however, some say it’s conceivable as early as 2028, and some even believe we have already had our last summer of peace.”
Pistorius also criticized the condition of the armed forces, describing it as dire, with infrastructure “partly dilapidated” and personnel numbers “drastically reduced.”
He emphasized the urgent need for reforms across procurement, arms stockpiles, and manpower, highlighting the looming threat of a Russian strike.
