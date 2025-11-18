War Update: 151 Clashes Reported On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook about the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, November 18.

The enemy carried out three missile strikes and 61 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, using six missiles and 131 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces deployed 5,130 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,336 shelling attacks, including 75 using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes with guided bombs targeted Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Mykolaivka, Mezhova, and Kolomyiky in Dnipropetrovsk region, Bilohiria and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation struck three clusters of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven clashes occurred. The enemy carried out six airstrikes with 14 guided bombs and 148 shelling attacks, including eight MLRS strikes.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were three enemy attacks; Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians attacked nine times near Novyi Myr, Zarichne, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 10 attacks near Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russians carried out two attempts to break through near Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 20 clashes occurred near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyno, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Kostiantynivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 assaults near Maiak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Russians carried out 13 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirsk, and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched 10 attacks near Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians carried out one attack toward Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to November 18, 2025, amount to approximately 1,160,380 personnel, including 960 over the past day alone.