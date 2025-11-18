Suspected Militant Killed As Own Bomb Explodes While Planting IED In Bannu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A suspected militant was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) he was allegedly installing detonated prematurely in the jurisdiction of Basia Khel Police Station in Bannu.

The blast occurred at the location known locally as Dwa Pul, causing alarm in the surrounding area. Police later recovered a motorcycle and a body from the site.

According to initial information, the explosive device went off as the militants were reportedly preparing it to target police personnel. Police teams and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot immediately after the incident and collected evidence.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Saleem Abbas Khattak, said the militants were installing 8 to 10 kilograms of explosive material near Dwa Ghara Bridge when the device exploded unexpectedly. One suspected militant died on the spot, while his accomplice managed to escape.

Following the blast, police cordoned off the area and temporarily closed Dwa Pul for all kinds of movement. A search operation is underway in nearby localities to trace the fleeing suspect.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, said the identity of the deceased militant is being verified, while investigators are closely examining the collected evidence.