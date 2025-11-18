Woqod Opens Nomination Process To Elect Four Members To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) announced that the Board of Directors has issued a resolution approving the recommendations of the Nominations Committee to open the nomination process for the election of four members to the Board of Directors for a period of three years (2026-2028) starting immediately after the election of the required members by the Annual General Assembly of WOQOD, scheduled to be held on 16/02/2026 as an original date and on 23/02/2026 as an alternative date.

WOQOD Board has also approved the nomination conditions for the independent and non-independent members, in addition to the adoption of the timetable, which sets the dates for the nomination and election procedures, where it is scheduled to open the nomination process for those wishing to nominate to submit the nomination documents through the working days from 14/12/2025 (8 AM to 12 PM) until January 8th 2026 (12:00 PM).

The Board of Directors will, in its annual meeting scheduled to be on January 21, 2026, approve the final list of candidates for submission to the General Assembly of shareholders, other than Qatar Energy and the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority, for voting requirements and the selection of the winning candidates.