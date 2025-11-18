Politics With Michelle Grattan: Liberal Andrew Mclachlan On Why He'll Still Promote Net Zero

The federal Liberals and their National partners have scrapped their commitment to net zero emissions. While many Liberal conservatives are celebrating, it has left other Liberals unhappy and in a tough position with voters.

One strong critic of the policy change is South Australian Senator Andrew McLachlan, who prides himself on independent thinking and deeply-held conservationist views.

McLachlan has been in the Senate since 2020, but previously served as president of the Legislative Council in South Australia. He joins us to discuss the Coalition's new climate policy and why he'll continue to support a net zero emissions target.

On Liberals dumping the target, McLachlan is defiant:

As for how the Coalition can sell its new policy to voters, McLachlan says“at this point in time, I'm dubious”.

Despite his outspoken environmentalism, McLachlan insists he's in the right party – and that it's some of his colleagues who are out of step:

About half a year since the last federal election, McLachlan outlines where he thinks the Liberal Party should be headed.

On the next big policy fight within the Coalition – immigration – McLachlan says he approaches the issue from a“positive perspective”: