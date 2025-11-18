Muttaqi, Araghchi Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Iranian foreign minister has held a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart regarding bilateral relations and the current regional situation.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's foreign minister, spoke by phone with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran.

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and the prevailing situation in the region.

Araghchi, emphasizing Iran's readiness to use its good offices to help maintain regional peace and stability, underscored the importance of strengthening consultations among the countries concerned.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Muttaqi, while expressing appreciation for the diplomatic efforts made, welcomed the continuation of regional consultations aimed at improving the situation.

This comes after Araghchi stated that Tehran has recently been working to reduce tensions and restore calm between Kabul and Islamabad, and that a regional meeting is expected to be held in the near future.

sa