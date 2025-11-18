403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Conrad Pune Expands Its Human Resources And Learning Leadership With Two Strategic Appointments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th November 2025: Conrad Pune is delighted to announce the appointment of Pallavi Patnaik as Learning & Development Manager and Khushboo Sharma as Assistant Human Resources Manager. These strategic additions further reinforce the hotel's commitment to fostering a culture of learning, growth, and people-centric excellence, hallmarks of the Hilton brand.
With over 15 years of experience, Pallavi Patnaik brings extensive expertise in Training and Human Resources across renowned hospitality brands. In her role, she will lead Conrad Pune's learning and development initiatives, designing, delivering, and evaluating strategies that empower team members to grow, lead, and excel. A proud native of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and an alumnus of WGSHA, Manipal, Pallavi began her career as a Management Trainee at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, and has since contributed to leading hospitality chains, including Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, Novotel Kochi Infopark, ibis Kochi City Centre, and Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh (pre-opening). Her most recent role was as Cluster Learning & Development Manager for ibis New Delhi Aerocity, ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road, and ibis Jaipur City Centre.
Sharing her excitement, Pallavi said, "I am thrilled to rejoin the Hilton family and contribute to Conrad Pune's legacy of excellence. My focus will be on nurturing a learning culture that empowers team members to grow, lead, and deliver exceptional guest experiences in true Hilton spirit."
Joining her is Khushboo Sharma, who takes on the role of Assistant Human Resources Manager. With over 10 years of experience, Khushboo will oversee key HR initiatives, ensuring alignment with Hilton's people-first philosophy while fostering engagement and inclusion across teams. A Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur alumna, Khushboo, began her hospitality career with The Oberoi Gurgaon as a Training Assistant and has since gained valuable experience with reputed brands such as The Roseate New Delhi, Hyatt Centric Chandigarh (pre-opening), JW Marriott (pre-opening), and most recently, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where she served as Assistant Human Resources Manager.
A proud native of Ajmer, Rajasthan, Khushboo said, "I'm excited to join the Conrad Pune family and look forward to contributing to a workplace that celebrates people, passion, and purpose."
With Pallavi and Khushboo on board, Conrad Pune continues to strengthen its position as a workplace where people and performance thrive together, embodying Hilton's promise to be the most hospitable company in the world.
With over 15 years of experience, Pallavi Patnaik brings extensive expertise in Training and Human Resources across renowned hospitality brands. In her role, she will lead Conrad Pune's learning and development initiatives, designing, delivering, and evaluating strategies that empower team members to grow, lead, and excel. A proud native of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and an alumnus of WGSHA, Manipal, Pallavi began her career as a Management Trainee at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, and has since contributed to leading hospitality chains, including Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, Novotel Kochi Infopark, ibis Kochi City Centre, and Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh (pre-opening). Her most recent role was as Cluster Learning & Development Manager for ibis New Delhi Aerocity, ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road, and ibis Jaipur City Centre.
Sharing her excitement, Pallavi said, "I am thrilled to rejoin the Hilton family and contribute to Conrad Pune's legacy of excellence. My focus will be on nurturing a learning culture that empowers team members to grow, lead, and deliver exceptional guest experiences in true Hilton spirit."
Joining her is Khushboo Sharma, who takes on the role of Assistant Human Resources Manager. With over 10 years of experience, Khushboo will oversee key HR initiatives, ensuring alignment with Hilton's people-first philosophy while fostering engagement and inclusion across teams. A Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur alumna, Khushboo, began her hospitality career with The Oberoi Gurgaon as a Training Assistant and has since gained valuable experience with reputed brands such as The Roseate New Delhi, Hyatt Centric Chandigarh (pre-opening), JW Marriott (pre-opening), and most recently, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, where she served as Assistant Human Resources Manager.
A proud native of Ajmer, Rajasthan, Khushboo said, "I'm excited to join the Conrad Pune family and look forward to contributing to a workplace that celebrates people, passion, and purpose."
With Pallavi and Khushboo on board, Conrad Pune continues to strengthen its position as a workplace where people and performance thrive together, embodying Hilton's promise to be the most hospitable company in the world.
Company:-Moes Art
User:- Aman Nim
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment