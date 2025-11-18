Washington Deals Of Baku And Yerevan Form Basis For Stability In S. Caucasus - Analyst
He emphasized that the resulting situation provides a chance to create a unified platform for peace, economic cooperation, and security.
According to Shafiyev, the current meeting was the first such initiative between the expert community of Azerbaijan and the U.S., providing an important opportunity to discuss key regional issues.
The Chairman emphasized the need to restore trust and establish communication between communities in the region, expressing the hope that the expert dialogue will help form the ground for a sustainable peace.
He also noted that the U.S. experience of think tanks will be useful to the analytical community of Azerbaijan and invited U.S. analysts to exchange recommendations and joint research.
On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.
