Azerbaijan Steps Into New Era Of Strategic Cooperation With U.S. - MP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan steps into a new era of strategic cooperation with the U.S., Vice-Rector of ADA University, Azerbaijani MP Fariz Ismayilzade said at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is becoming an important strategic partner of the U.S. and the international community, expanding economic, technological, and political cooperation, as well as strengthening its sovereignty and influence in the region.

He noted that a new phase of intensified relations with the U.S. is being observed, manifested in more frequent visits and expanded bilateral dialogue across various economic sectors.

"Today, we see growing U.S. interest in Azerbaijan and dynamic cooperation in various areas, including technology, investment, and the development of new economic sectors," he emphasized.

According to the vice-rector, Azerbaijan is entering a pivotal phase in its history, where oil revenues are no longer the dominant driver of development. The nation's focus has shifted toward economic modernization, technological advancement, logistics, and innovation.

An assertive foreign policy and active participation in international forums enable Azerbaijan to reinforce its sovereignty, enhance its regional leadership, and increase its importance as a global partner, including with the United States.

Ismayilzade expressed confidence that the recently signed documents and intensified bilateral contacts will open a new chapter in relations between the countries and create opportunities for strengthening peace and stability in the region.