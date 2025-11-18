Power Outage Schedules Operating Round-The-Clock In Several Regions Of Ukraine
The volume of outages for household consumers will range from 1.5 to 4 rotations.
Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it becomes available according to the schedule.
The time and volume of restrictions may change. Updated information will appear on the official pages of regional energy distribution companies.
The company reminds the public that the restrictions were introduced due to the consequences of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.Read also: Russians hit two energy facilities in Chernihiv region, leaving several settlements without power
As reported by Ukrinform, in recent days Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.
