Kashmir Virtual Traffic Court Disposes Over 2 Lakh Challans

File Photo

Srinagar- In a significant stride toward modernizing traffic enforcement and judicial delivery in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Virtual Traffic Court has disposed of more than 2.1 lakh challans and recovered over ₹7 crore in fines within a span of just 14 months.

Officials say the disposal rate marks one of the highest recorded in Srinagar's traffic adjudication history.

According to figures shared by the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar - presided over by Touseef Ahmad Magray -2,10,117 challans were processed from September 2024 to November 17, 2025. During the same period, the court recovered Rs 7,07,06,850 in fines, signalling an“unprecedented level” of compliance by traffic violators and effective adjudication through digital platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virtual court, established to expedite the disposal of traffic cases and reduce footfall in physical courtrooms, has emerged as a key institution in promoting road safety and accountability in Kashmir. Officials note that the high disposal rate reflects improved coordination between the judiciary and traffic authorities, the rising use of online payment systems, and increased public awareness regarding traffic regulations.

In a statement on Monday, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Touseef Ahmad Magray said the milestone was a result of sustained teamwork and the public's willingness to shift to digital modes of payment.

“The dedication of our judicial staff and the support of the traffic police have been central to this achievement. The convenience of virtual hearings and online fine payments has encouraged violators to settle cases promptly,” Magray said. He added that the rapid disposal of challans has contributed to better road discipline across the Valley.

The court has also been working closely with enforcement agencies to ensure consistency in traffic regulation and quicker follow-up on violations detected through CCTV networks, e-challans, and on-ground policing. Officials said the virtual model has significantly reduced delays that previously burdened the system, ensuring that violators are held accountable without procedural bottlenecks.