Waystone Transfers UK Compliance Business To Cosegic
Following a strategic review, Waystone identified Cosegic as the right long-term home for its UK Compliance Solutions business.
The transfer brings the same experienced team and the firms they support into Cosegic's growing business, ensuring full continuity of service and a seamless transition for all. Supported through MyCosegic, Cosegic's digital compliance and learning management platform.
BEN COOK, GROUP CEO OF COSEGIC, SAID:
“We are delighted to welcome the Waystone Compliance Solutions UK business to Cosegic. This marks our shared commitment to regulatory excellence. Firms can expect the same trusted expertise, strengthened by the scale, technology, and insight that define Cosegic.”
ABOUT COSEGIC
Cosegic is the Compliance Partner to the world's most competitive organisations, helping to engineer the culture, controls, and confidence that go beyond compliance to performance. By combining cutting-edge technology with proactive advice across multiple jurisdictions, we enable our clients to enhance both their brand reputation and operational resilience.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kiran Sandhu
Head of Global Marketing, Cosegic
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment