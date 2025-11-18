403
Illegal Waste Heap in UK Sparks Fears of Ecological Damage
(MENAFN) A colossal 60-meter-long ridge of unlawfully discarded refuse in Oxfordshire, England, has ignited alarms of “an environmental catastrophe,” after aerial footage revealed hundreds of tons of debris amassed on land situated between the River Cherwell and the A34 close to Kidlington.
Drone visuals recorded by Anadolu display the waste accumulated roughly 10 meters high, stirring unease among regional officials and ecological organizations.
According to a media outlet, Friends of the Thames stated that the dump was established around a month ago by a coordinated criminal network.
The group noted that the location seemed to lack any evident containment or protective measures.
“This is an environmental catastrophe unfolding in plain sight,” declared Laura Reineke, leader of Friends of the Thames.
Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat representative for Bicester and Woodstock, brought the matter before parliament last week, emphasizing that the “estimated cost of removal is greater than the entire annual budget of the local district council.”
He added that "Criminals have dumped a mountain of illegal waste weighing hundreds of tons in my constituency on a floodplain adjacent to the River Cherwell."
