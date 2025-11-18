Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna: 'Dhurandhar' First-Look Posters Of 5 Stars Go Viral

Ranveer Singh's 2025 film 'Dhurandhar' has become one of the year's most anticipated releases. The star-studded movie has unveiled the first looks of its lead cast, and fans can't stop talking about these five striking characters.

Ranveer Singh leads this spy action drama by Aditya Dhar. He plays a spy with many faces. His first look poster says, "I am... The Wrath of God." The trailer drops Tuesday at 12:12 PM.

Arjun Rampal will be seen as the villain in the movie. Sharing his first look, the makers called him the Angel of Death. However, his character's name hasn't been revealed yet.

Looking at R. Madhavan's first look in 'Dhurandhar', it seems he'll play a character inspired by Ajit Doval. When the makers shared his poster, the caption read, The Charioteer of Karma.

Sanjay Dutt will be the main villain in 'Dhurandhar'. The makers have called him a 'Jinn' in the poster caption. His character's name will be revealed when the trailer drops.

Akshaye Khanna will also be seen as a villain in 'Dhurandhar'. His fierce look was recently revealed. The makers shared the poster with the caption, The Apex Predator.

Sara Arjun is the lead heroine in 'Dhurandhar'. The 19-20 year old is actor Raj Arjun's daughter. In her debut, she'll romance Ranveer Singh, who is 21 years her senior.