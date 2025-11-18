403
EVIQ Signs Memorandum of Understanding with NAVA to Strengthen Collaboration in Electric Vehicle Technologies and National Talent Development
(MENAFN- Emirates) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabi– – 17 November, 2025: As part of the EV AUTO SHOW, EVIQ, a leading electric vehicle infrastructure company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The National Automotive and Vehicles Academy (NAVA) to enhance cooperation in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and promote the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise in training, advanced technologies, and electric charging infrastructure.
The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Gazzaz and Chief Commercial Officer Amjad Fadil from EVIQ, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Su–aim – Managing Director, and Mr. Amin –hayat – VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing from NAVA.
Through this partnership, NAVA reinforces its role as th’ Kingdom’s sole national entity dedicated to developing and qualifying Saudi talent in hybrid and electric vehicle technologies, through advanced training programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector.
Building on this mandate, the agreement further strengthens ’he Academy’s capabilities and expands its hands-on training ecosystem. EVIQ will support the students’ learning journey by providing EV chargers within NA’A’s facilities, while both parties collaborate to design specialized training programs focused on building national competencies and raising technical awareness related to EV charging and smart vehicle systems.
The MoU also aims to establish continuous collaboration channels between both parties, enabling data and field knowledge exchange and the implementation of applied projects that contribute to developing an integrated environment for EV technologies.
Key areas of cooperation include the development of academic and technical content, support for joint research, exchange of consultancy and technical expertise in EV charging infrastructure, and the launch of educational and awareness initiatives to enhance the efficiency of professionals and enthusiasts in the sector.
Mohammad Gazzaz, Chief Executive Officer of EVIQ “dded: “This collaboration with NAVA represents a vital step in nurturing The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia growing green mobility ecosystem. By combi’ing EVIQ’s expertise in EV charging infrastructure’ with NAVA’s commitment to developing national talent, we are building the foundation for a sustainable and future-ready workforce. Together, we look forward to empowering the next generation of engineers and technicians with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to driv’ the Kingdom’s transition toward smarter, more sustainable transportation in line wit” Vision 2030.”
This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening integration between educational institutions and the industrial and technological community, suppo’ting both parties’ efforts to advance the electric vehicle ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. It will positively impact the quality of training and practical application while enhancing the readiness of national talents to lead this rapidly evolving sector.
In his remarks on the importance of partnerships, Mr. Mohammed Al-Suhaim, Managing Director of NAVA Academy, emphasized that collaboration with strategic partners stands as a cornerstone in advancing Saudi Arabia’s industrial and technological development. He noted that achieving the goals of Vision 2030 in localizing industries and transferring knowledge requires an integrated approach that bridges educational institutions with the industrial sector. Mr. Al-Suhaim highlighted that the process of preparing qualified national talents equipped with knowledge, creativity, and practical expertise begins at King Salman Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, where capabilities are built and skills are refined through a comprehensive educational ecosystem that mirrors real-world industrial environments and combines applied learning, hands-on training, and research.
Mr. Al-Suhaim added“ “We take great pride in our partnership with EVIQ, which we consider a true model of strategic integration between education, technology, and industry. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward achieving greater success in the smart mobility and electric vehicle sectors, while empowering Saudi talents to lead this transformative journey. At NAVA, we believe that building a sustainable, innovation-driven future begins with investing in people by creating an educational environment that turns ambition into achievement and drives progress across the Kin’dom’s growing EV ecosystem. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the foundations of EV charging infrastructure and reinforce Saudi ’rabia’s position as a regional leader in green mobility and smart transportation techn”logies.”
