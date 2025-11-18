403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky states Ukraine to obtain Rafale fighter jets from France
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday that his government has finalized an order for 100 Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft as part of a new defense arrangement he signed with French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its army,” he told reporters after the signing of a declaration of intent with Macron, according to general reports.
The agreement — intended to deepen defense cooperation and support Kyiv’s efforts to secure new military hardware — was signed at the Velizy-Villacoublay airbase near Paris.
During a joint press appearance in the French capital later in the day, Zelenskyy described the deal as a "historic" 10-year arrangement scheduled to begin in 2026. He added that Ukraine will also obtain an unspecified number of "very powerful" French radar systems as part of the package, along with eight SAMP/T air defense batteries, each equipped with six launchers.
“It is very valuable that France is taking such a step to achieve real, guaranteed security in Europe,” Zelenskyy said. He noted that he and Macron also sat down with representatives from defense firms to go over “some specific details” of future technological collaboration.
Zelenskyy further revealed that Ukraine’s state rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reached a separate deal with French train producer Alstom SA to buy 55 new electric locomotives, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s transport infrastructure.
He also thanked Macron for the “new defense package that is being prepared at the end of this year,” adding only that this upcoming assistance “also strengthens Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy’s visit to France came after a stop in Athens, where energy companies from Ukraine and Greece signed a letter of intent to secure liquefied natural gas supplies from the US for the coming winter.
“Ukraine has just placed a historic order for 100 Rafale fighter jets to equip its army,” he told reporters after the signing of a declaration of intent with Macron, according to general reports.
The agreement — intended to deepen defense cooperation and support Kyiv’s efforts to secure new military hardware — was signed at the Velizy-Villacoublay airbase near Paris.
During a joint press appearance in the French capital later in the day, Zelenskyy described the deal as a "historic" 10-year arrangement scheduled to begin in 2026. He added that Ukraine will also obtain an unspecified number of "very powerful" French radar systems as part of the package, along with eight SAMP/T air defense batteries, each equipped with six launchers.
“It is very valuable that France is taking such a step to achieve real, guaranteed security in Europe,” Zelenskyy said. He noted that he and Macron also sat down with representatives from defense firms to go over “some specific details” of future technological collaboration.
Zelenskyy further revealed that Ukraine’s state rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reached a separate deal with French train producer Alstom SA to buy 55 new electric locomotives, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s transport infrastructure.
He also thanked Macron for the “new defense package that is being prepared at the end of this year,” adding only that this upcoming assistance “also strengthens Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy’s visit to France came after a stop in Athens, where energy companies from Ukraine and Greece signed a letter of intent to secure liquefied natural gas supplies from the US for the coming winter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment