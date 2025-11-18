403
Trump warns FIFA matches could be relocated over security concerns
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump cautioned Monday that World Cup games planned for American host cities next year might be shifted elsewhere if local authorities cannot guarantee safety.
Addressing a question about the consequences should FIFA reassign matches, Trump said governors and mayors “are going to have to behave,” singling out California.
“In the case of California, you have a problem, you have high crime,” he said, noting that some areas also recently endured severe wildfires.
“If we didn’t go in, from the crime standpoint, you would have had a disaster.”
Trump said he hopes Los Angeles remains a host city but stressed that federal support must be permitted if needed.
“If they want help during this, I would love to send in the National Guard, or whoever is necessary, to help them. I want it to be great. I'd love it to be in Los Angeles,” he said.
The U.S. is set to stage World Cup matches in 11 cities during June and July 2026, as part of the jointly organized tournament with Mexico and Canada.
