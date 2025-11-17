Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Begins Scientific Exam Ex-Commissioner Held

SIT Begins Scientific Examination, Ex-Commissioner Arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday began a scientific examination at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam as part of the ongoing probe into the gold theft case. Officials are collecting samples from the Dwarapalaka sculpture inside the sanctum sanctorum and from the gold-covered wooden door structure.

On November 7, the SIT of the Kerala Crime Branch arrested former Thiruvabharanam Temple Commissioner KS Baiju in connection with the case. He will be produced before the court today.

Congress Slams Government Over 'Slow' Investigation

Earlier, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph had criticised the state government, alleging indifference and slow progress in the investigation. "Kerala Government continues to remain indifferent in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The investigation is dragging on like a snail. They are unable to put the culprits in handcuffs. The government has betrayed the devotees. The Sabarimala issue is being viewed with utmost seriousness. Although the court appointed the Special Investigation Team, it functions under the Home Department," said Joseph.

Case Background and SIT Findings

The Sabarimala gold controversy relates to alleged irregularities in the gold plating work at the Ayyappa temple. The issue dates back to a donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998 - 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper - intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings.

Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, was taken into custody by the SIT on October 17. The team recently submitted its second report to the Kerala High Court, flagging serious lapses in the minutes of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The report states that the record book does not include the details of the transfer of the Dwarapalaka idol to Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019. It further highlights that no entries have been made after July 28, 2025, and that documentation related to the transfer of gold platings to Smart Creations - the firm responsible for electroplating the gold-clad copper coverings - is missing from the minutes book. The SIT has now sought permission to conduct a scientific investigation to determine the exact weight of the gold-plated idols before and after restoration.

