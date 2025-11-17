MENAFN - GetNews) What is the difference between a hinge and a butt hinge? What are the types of butt hinges?

During home renovation, hinges and butt hinges are commonly used hardware for installing doors. However, due to their functional similarities, many people know little about the differences between them. This often leads to confusion about where to use hinges versus butt hinges during the renovation process, causing significant inconvenience. This article aims to introduce the differences between hinges and butt hinges, as well as the various types of butt hinges available.

The Difference Between Hinges and Butt Hinges

In terms of window opening functionality, butt hinges serve the same purpose as hinges (both referred to as "hinges" in English). However, a window with a butt hinge only rotates, while a window with a hinge both rotates and translates. Often, butt hinges and hinges can be used interchangeably, but in some specific cases, one is required over the other. For example, top-hung windows typically use butt hinges, while for extra-large side-hung windows, hinges alone often cannot meet the structural load requirements, necessitating the use of multiple hinges to share the force.Butt hinges are primarily installed on doors and windows, whereas hinges are more commonly used in cabinets. Classified by material, they are mainly divided into stainless steel hinges and iron hinges. To enhance user experience, Hydraulic Hinge s have been developed, which feature a buffering mechanism to effectively minimize noise.When butt hinges are used on windows, they typically cannot provide sufficient friction like hinges. Therefore, they are often used together with a stay to prevent the window from being blown shut by wind and damaged. Hinges, however, are different. They have built-in dampers and can be used alone. Furthermore, the hinges used on side-hung windows differ slightly from those used on top-hung windows, mainly in the length of the outer arm connected to the window frame.

What are the types of butt hinges?

Standard Butt Hinge:This type of hinge is typically made from materials such as iron, copper, and stainless steel. It is used on cabinet doors, wardrobe doors, interior doors, and side-hung windows. Standard butt hinges do not contain a spring. Doors and windows fitted with them require the installation of a catchor stayto secure the opened door panel or window sash, otherwise, they may be moved by the wind.

1 Hinge (Spring Hinge ): Also known as a spring hinge, the counter hinge can hold the door or window sash at a certain angle when opened, preventing it from swinging randomly in the wind. Used on cabinet and wardrobe doors, it allows for adjustment of the door's opening angle, commonly set at 90 degrees, 127 degrees, 144 degrees, and 165 degrees.

2 Door Hinge: This hinge is specifically designed for main entry doors. Because entry doors are typically heavy and require enhanced security, the material and specifications for these hinges are higher. Styles include the standard two-fold type and the top-and-bottom bearing type. The top-and-bottom bearing style offers better sturdiness and is therefore more commonly used, often made from brass.

3 Hinges: These are hinges designed for specific applications, such as glass hinges, flip-door hinges, and tabletop hinges. Their specific uses are evident from their names.