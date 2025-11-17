MP CM Yadav Repeals Land Pooling Policy Ahead Of BKS Protest In Ujjain Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government, on Monday, announced to repeal the land pooling policy which was introduced in the state to acquire agricultural land for the developments projects in view of the Simhastha Kumbh to be held 2028 in Ujjain.

The decision came a day before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) was prepared to hold a protest on Tuesday to oppose the land pooling policy, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their land to the state government.

According to official information, the decision was taken following a marathon meeting of the Bhasratiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including State party President Hemant Khandelwal, a delegation of BKS, officials from the Urban Development Department and Ujjain district administration held at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal.

The meeting that concluded after more than two-and-a-half hours was chaired by Chief Minister Yadav.

After discussing the issue, it was decided that the land pooling policy for Simhastha Kumbh will be repealed and a notification regarding the issue would be issued by the state's Urban Development department.

"A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in presence of Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal, the members of BKS and the officials from Urban Development Department, decided to repeal the land pooling policy for Simhastha-2028," the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh BKS Convenor, Bharat Singh, has told media persons that more than 2,000 farmers from Ujjain and adjoining districts of Malwa-Nimar region will be participating in the protest to raise their grievances.

The RSS-affiliated BKS has been opposing the state's land pooling policy, particularly in Ujjain, the native district of Chief Minister Yadav since the scheme was introduced in January this year.

The main concerns over the land policy scheme between farmers and the state government is about acquiring land for building permanent structures in view of the Simhastha-2028.

To acquire a large-scale agricultural land, CM Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government introduced the land pooling policy.

On the other hand, the farmers opposed the state government's plan for building permanent structures, which also include Ashrams for Simhastha Maha Kumbh in Ujjain.