Trust Stamp Seeks SEC And Micar Confirmations For Its Stablecoin Wallet Of Wallets

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI): In the wake of recent announcements that the Company has raised in excess of $10m in new capital and has launched a multipronged Cryptocurrency focused initiative, the Company announced that it has submitted requests for no-action relief from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission together with a EU financial services regulator responsible for enforcement of the EU Markets in Crypto‐Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

The requests relate to the Company's recently announced biometrically validated, quantum-secure wallet that can serve as both a non-custodial wallet for Stablecoins and other assets and as a“Wallet of Wallets”. In addition to the convenience and security afforded by live biometric authentication, the Wallet will offer businesses and individuals utilities not typically found in non-custodial warrants including multi-cryptocurrency holdings, cross-device availability, joint control, inheritance planning, alternative recovery methodologies and“Wallet of Wallets” capabilities.

John Bridge, Trust Stamp's EVP of government and law enforcement commented,“With rapid adoption by businesses and individuals alike, and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicting that the stablecoin market will hit $3 trillion by 2030 thanks to the innovation made possible by the Genius Act, it is inevitable that we will see a corresponding growth in both inadvertent losses and fraud. The StableKey Wallet bridges the gap between the convenience and inherent risks of legacy software wallets and inconvenient hardware-based cold storage while providing not only bank-level security but also a comprehensive set of human-centric features that are not typically found in a non-custodial solution.”

The StableKey Wallet is scheduled to be released in January 2026.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

