Bangladeshi ex-PM gets sentenced to death for crimes against humanity
(MENAFN) A court in Dhaka on Monday handed a death sentence to fugitive former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, finding her guilty of crimes against humanity committed during mass protests against her government last year.
The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict against Hasina and several of her former aides.
Hasina fled to India on August 5 of last year amid a widespread uprising against her administration, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people. She subsequently faced charges including crimes against humanity.
The student-led uprising ultimately toppled Hasina’s Awami League government, which had governed the country for over 15 years. The court stated that Hasina committed crimes against humanity in these cases, describing her as the “superior commander of all the atrocities.”
"The crimes happened in her (Hasina’s) cool knowledge," read the 453-page judgment issued by the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.
