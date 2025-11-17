Saudi Bus Accident: Supriya Sule Condoles Deaths Of Indian Pilgrims

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Saudi Arabia bus accident, while wishing for the speedy return and recovery of the injured. "I saw the statement of EAM Dr S Jaishankar, him, along with his department, the MEA is closely monitoring the situation and following it up. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and also hope that the people who went there come back quickly," Sule told ANI here.

EAM Jaishankar, Indian Missions Offer Support

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, which involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah. In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families. "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24x7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate the emergency response. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted.

Telangana CM Expresses Shock

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad. According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information. (ANI)

