Israeli Drone Attack Kills One Person in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) A deadly Israeli aerial assault in southern Lebanon has left one person dead Sunday night, marking another violation of the fragile ceasefire accord, according to Lebanese media reports.
Witnesses observed fire erupting near the Imam Musa al-Sadr playground in Mansouri, a town within the Tyre region, after the strike hit, a state news agency confirmed.
The news agency reported that Israeli unmanned aircraft conducted surveillance flights across multiple villages throughout the western sector, with concentrated activity in the Tyre district.
Cross-border hostilities have escalated dangerously over recent weeks as Israel's military forces have ramped up virtually daily bombing campaigns deep within Lebanese borders, with Tel Aviv claiming these operations aim to eliminate Hezbollah operatives and dismantle their infrastructure.
Israel's military campaign has resulted in a devastating death toll exceeding 4,000 casualties and left approximately 17,000 wounded across Lebanon since hostilities erupted in October 2023, eventually expanding into comprehensive military operations by September 2024.
The November 2024 ceasefire terms explicitly required Israeli forces to complete their withdrawal from southern Lebanese territory by this past January, yet the military executed only a limited pullback and continues occupying five strategic border positions.
