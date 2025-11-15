Lubinets Announces Probable Execution Of Two Ukrainian Prisoners By Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, "social media reports indicate that the enemy has likely shot two Ukrainian soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyshshia [Zaporizhzhia region]. This is yet another deliberate step by the Russian Federation aimed at intimidation and demonstrative disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law. Such killings are not isolated incidents - they form a systematic pattern of criminal behavior by the aggressor state."

Lubinets emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which qualifies as a serious international crime.

He has already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. The international community must respond immediately to such systematic gross violations by Russia.

Lubinets appeals to citizens who may have witnessed or have any information about violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens, executions of Ukrainian servicemen, and asks them to immediately report this to the Ukrainian Ombudsman's hotline at 0800501720 and to law enforcement agencies.

"This evidence is important for establishing the truth. Such information will help document war crimes, ensure legal response, and bring those responsible to justice in accordance with international and national law," the commissioner emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia District Court found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment Russian soldier Dmitry Kurashov, who in January 2024 shot a Ukrainian soldier on the battlefield who had surrendered and was kneeling with his hands raised.