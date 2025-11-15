UNRWA Deputy Chief Says Israel Violating International Law By Restricting Gaza Aid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Natalie Boucly said Israel is violating international law by continuing to restrict the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.According to Euronews, Boucly noted that the volume of aid entering the Strip amounts to no more than half of the daily requirement between 500 and 600 trucks. She stressed that UNRWA holds enough stock to load up to 6,000 trucks with food, tents and essential supplies, and that these three-month reserves for Gaza's population are stored in Jordan and Egypt but have not reached the enclave due to Israeli obstacles.Boucly said the international community, including the European Union and the United States, must increase pressure on the Israeli government to ensure that aid enters without restrictions.