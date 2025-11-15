Prince Omar Bin Feisal Attends Closing Ceremony Of National Robot Olympiad

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – HRH Prince Omar bin Feisal, President of the Jordan Esports Federation, on Saturday presided over the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Robot Olympiad, organized by the Zaha Cultural Center at Petra University in cooperation with ZOE Smart Systems.The Prince honored the winners, participants, and members of the judging panel, as well as supporting organizations, in the presence of Zaha Center Executive Director Rania Subieh‏ and ZOE Smart Systems Deputy General Manager Saleh Gogazeh.The competition, targeting participants aged 6 to 19, included teams from public and private schools, UNRWA schools, and participants with disabilities.The ceremony featured musical performances by the Petra University Choir and a traditional folklore dabke by Zaha Cultural Center's Zuhour branch. A video presentation highlighted the competition's objectives and key moments.At the event's conclusion, Subieh‏ presented Prince Omar with a commemorative plaque in recognition of his sponsorship and ongoing support for youth and innovation in Jordan.