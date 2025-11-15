Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Panama President Mulino Approves Law 496 To Allow Victim Forgiveness In Certain Crimes -

Panama President Mulino Approves Law 496 To Allow Victim Forgiveness In Certain Crimes -


2025-11-15 02:06:46
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, sanctioned Law 496, a new regulation that introduces an article 115-A to the Penal Code, allowing the forgiveness of the victim to be a cause to extinguish the sentence in a delimited list of crimes. This reform aims to offer an alternative way to resolve criminal conflicts considered to be of lesser severity. According to article 115-A, the victim's pardon may be applied in the following crimes:

* Simple manslaughter
* Simple personal injuries and minor negligent injuries
* Simple theft
* Misappropriation
* Fraud and other scams
* Usurpation
* Damage
* Crimes committed with a collision, provided that the economic damage does not seriously affect the victim's assets
* Crimes against intellectual property that do not represent a danger to public health
* Slander and libel
* Inviolability of the home and inviolability of secrecy
* Forgery of documents to the detriment of individuals

MENAFN15112025000218011062ID1110348959



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search