TOURISE Announces USD 113BN In Portfolio Investments To Accelerate The Future Of Tourism

Riyadh, November, 2025 – TOURISE, the bold global platform shaping a new horizon for tourism, announced today that it has catalyzed investment portfolios totaling USD 113BN at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh. The milestone reflects TOURISE's mission to unlock high‐value deal flow by convening public and private sector leaders across tourism, technology, investment, and sustainability to set a shared roadmap for the next 50 years of global tourism

The announced portfolio investments span the full breadth of the visitor economy: luxury retail, next‐generation hotel accommodation, large‐scale integrated, experience‐led developments, wellness, destination and lifestyle offerings, talent development, and AI‐powered platforms. Collectively, these commitments set a new standard for what's possible, and what's required, to meet future tourism needs and redesign the traveler journey.

The international and local companies who announced their portfolios as part of the USD 113BN include: Melia Hotels International, Minor Hotels, BWH Hotels, FTG Development, GOCO Hospitality, Valor, Louvre, Shaza Hotels & Resorts, Delonix, BeOnd, Radisson, Dar Al Arkan, Al Fozan Holding Company, Al-Othaim Holding, Cenomi, Knowledge Economic City, ERTH, Al Saedan Real Estate Company, Thakher Development Company, Taiba Investments, Hadab Hotel Company, Hamat, Rafal, EMR (Muheet Al Emaar Real Estate Company, Dammam Hotels Company, Jenan Real Estate, Al Kathiri Holding Company, Amsa Hospitality Company, Naghi Group, Sumou, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Al Madinah Region Development Authority, MATARAT Holding, Red Sea Global, Balad Development Company, Rua Al Madinah, Jazan Municipality, Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Al-Baha Municipality, Northern Borders Municipality, Strategic Office for the Development of Al-Baha Region, Events Investment Fund.

By combining hard infrastructure with human capital, and fusing data, design, and hospitality, these investments will unlock new value across the tourism ecosystem, create new job opportunities, and deliver unforgettable, purpose‐driven experiences at scale. Above all, many were Saudi focused, cementing the Kingdom's international competitiveness and desirability as a leading global travel destination, where culture, innovation, and world‐class service come together, and signal to partners and investors that this is where the next era of tourism growth is be built.

Investment ushers in the next chapter of the global tourism economy:

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, commented“TOURISE has been the catalyst that brings investors, policymakers, and innovators to the same table, turning vision into bankable partnerships and high‐impact deals. Together, we're redefining the entire traveler economy, powered by AI, built on destination and experience excellence, and designed so growth and opportunity extend across the ecosystem.”

Today's announcement advances TOURISE's founding purpose: to unite decision‐makers and disruptors across the public and private spheres to accelerate transformative partnerships and convert ambition into action through high‐impact dealmaking. With the announcement of such unprecedented levels in the tourism ecosystem, it highlights how TOURISE brings the right people together at the right time to drive outcomes that will reshape how the world travels, connects, and grows.

TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11–13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, and academia to unlock the innovations that will drive holistic impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.