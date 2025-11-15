Kallas Confirms EU Working On New Sanctions Package Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the EU press service, Kallas announced this after meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other colleagues in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

“Wars are lost by whoever runs out of money or soldiers first. That is why we continue to apply pressure on Russia with sanctions. Work is going on the 20th package of sanctions, and sanctions clearly work better when they are matched by our international partners,” the diplomat said.

She also praised the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against Russian oil companies.

Kallas did not provide any details about the possible new measures in the 20th sanctions package. However, according to Brussels-based diplomats, the targets could include additional Russian energy companies and vessels belonging to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' writes dpa.

Kallas on Ukraine corruption scandal: People's money should go to front lines

As reported, on October 23, the EU approved the 19th sanctions package which, like U.S. sanctions, aims in particular to further reduce Russia's revenue from gas and oil sales.

A full ban on importing Russian LNG will take effect in 2027 - one year earlier than originally planned.