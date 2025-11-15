Under The Support Of Ministry Of Economy And Tourism Aspiring UAE Entrepreneurs Awarded At Latest Final Of EGA Ramp-Up, EGA's Programme To Empower UAE-Based Start-Ups

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq: The UAE places great importance on developing the skills of entrepreneurs, considering them a key pillar in building the economy of the future. EGA Ramp-Up contributes to strengthening the environment of innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas today announced that HyveGeo, The AM Lab, and Magmec, have won the latest season of EGA Ramp-up, the company's programme to support the growth of UAE start-ups and encourage UAE entrepreneurship.

Launched in 2022 with the support of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, EGA Ramp-Up empowers UAE entrepreneurs through targeted training and mentorship led by global experts, to help them build high-impact businesses that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The programme offers intensive training and mentorship courses led by international experts, with an aim to support participants' entrepreneurial projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

EGA Ramp-UP also seeks to develop potential new suppliers from among participating companies to further increase EGA's local procurement, thereby strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country and supporting the objectives of the national campaign 'Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World' which aims to solidify the UAE's position as a leading global destination for entrepreneurship and startups.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said:“The UAE recognises the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship as key pillars in building a competitive knowledge-based economy. Supportive initiatives and programmes that enhance their growth potential and contribution to strengthening the diversification of the national economy and strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

His Excellency also highlighted the importance of the strategic collaboration with EGA Ramp-Up as one of the programmes that drive a competitive UAE entrepreneurial ecosystem that is powered by innovation.

This year's EGA Ramp-Up attracted hundreds of applications from UAE entrepreneurs in industries, including digital innovation, supply chain and logistics, environment and sustainability, human capital, and health and safety.

The latest EGA Ramp-Up season concluded with an investor pitch day in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property (IP) Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“At EGA, we support the UAE's vision to cultivate a thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic diversification and growth. We are proud of EGA Ramp-Up, our platform to empower UAE entrepreneurs to scale impactful, sustainability-driven businesses. Over time, we aim that some participants will become EGA suppliers, further increasing our local procurement. Congratulations to all this year's winners.”

Following a highly competitive evaluation process, 10 startups were shortlisted for season three of EGA Ramp-Up – EquaTalent, Huntr, HyveGeo Limited, Magmec, Mindme, Navatech, Re-skill, syd Life AI, The AM Lab, and Third Body Dynamics.

The 10 finalists received personalised mentorship from EGA senior executives and experts from EGA Ramp-Up partners Microsoft and Sandooq Al Watan, covering funding, business strategy, and sustainability.

Medea Nocentini, co-founder of C3 – Companies Creating Change, said:“We are so grateful for our ongoing partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium, whose vision and commitment have made the Ramp-Up Programme a true catalyst for entrepreneurship in the UAE. Each season, we witness remarkable founders turning challenges into opportunities, inspired by EGA's dedication to innovation and sustainability. It's an honour for C3 to play a part in this journey of empowering entrepreneurs who are driving meaningful impact for the country's future.”

EGA delivers the programme in partnership with C3, a UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.