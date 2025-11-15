IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Add Jadeja, Curran In Major Shake-Up Ahead Of Player Auction

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) have officially unveiled their list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 scheduled for December 16, signalling the start of a bold rebuild after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

RR endured a tough season last year-just four wins in 14 matches and a second-from-bottom finish-prompting sweeping structural changes. The most dramatic development came with former captain Sanju Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings, marking the end of an era.

In return, the Royals have added two world-class all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, in blockbuster trades that instantly reshape the squad's leadership and balance. The franchise has also brought in Donovan Ferreira from Delhi Capitals, further strengthening its middle order and finishing depth.

Rajasthan have let go of Sri Lankan spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, signalling a move towards a pace-heavy attack complemented by versatile all-rounders.

Despite the churn, the Royals have retained a strong young Indian core-Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Riyan Parag, and Yudhvir Singh Charak-alongside big overseas names like Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and rising South African pacer Kwena Maphaka. The franchise has also backed impressive performers such as Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Ashok Sharma.

With Jadeja's leadership qualities, Curran's versatility, and a young core loaded with potential, RR's rebuild appears purposeful and future-focused as the franchise looks to reverse fortunes in 2026.

Retained: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger

Released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana

Traded In: Ravindra Jadeja (from CSK), Sam Curran (from CSK), Donovan Ferreira (from DC)

Traded Out:

Sanju Samson (to CSK), Nitish Rana (to DC)