Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
High-Rising Buildings In Kuwait Embraced By Thick Fog


2025-11-15 09:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Almhareb
KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Thick clouds and fog are embracing peaks of Kuwait skyscrapers and towers creating an exquisite eye-catching panorama across the skies.
Some of the high-rise buildings are no longer visible due to the huge clouds, thus a unique view entertains watchers. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

