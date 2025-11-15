403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
High-Rising Buildings In Kuwait Embraced By Thick Fog
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Almhareb
KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Thick clouds and fog are embracing peaks of Kuwait skyscrapers and towers creating an exquisite eye-catching panorama across the skies.
Some of the high-rise buildings are no longer visible due to the huge clouds, thus a unique view entertains watchers. (end)
am
KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Thick clouds and fog are embracing peaks of Kuwait skyscrapers and towers creating an exquisite eye-catching panorama across the skies.
Some of the high-rise buildings are no longer visible due to the huge clouds, thus a unique view entertains watchers. (end)
am
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment