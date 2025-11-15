MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PK SEO warns that the rollout of AI Mode marks the end of traditional SEO, urging businesses to adopt Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) to stay visible.

AI MODE: A NEW SEARCH ERA WITH ZERO ORGANIC LINKS

Australia's leading SEO authority, PK SEO, has announced that the new AI Mode has officially launched across Australia, reshaping the digital search landscape and redefining how visibility is achieved online.









According to Sydney-based SEO pioneer Peter Karpouzas, founder of PK SEO, this development signals“the death of traditional SEO.”

“ AI Mode is no longer a theory; it's here, and it's already cutting organic clicks dramatically,” said Peter. Websites that once thrived on page-one rankings are now being replaced by AI-generated overviews that give instant answers. If your business isn't part of those answers, you're invisible.”

AI Mode introduces an answer-engine layer that appears above traditional results, where no clickable organic listings are displayed. Instead, users receive summarised responses drawn from a small pool of trusted, authoritative sources.

Early reports from digital analytics show that click-through rates have dropped sharply, with businesses across Australia already feeling the impact. PK SEO warns that this shift represents a permanent transformation, not just a temporary trend.

Peter added,“This isn't just an update; it's a new ecosystem. AI Mode is its own engine. If you don't build authority, trust, and credibility, what we call E.E.A.T., you'll be left behind in a click-less world.”

25 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE TURNED INTO AN ACTIONABLE STRATEGY

With over 25 years in the SEO industry, PK SEO has navigated every major algorithm and platform shift since the early days of digital marketing. The company now stands among the few agencies in Australia specialising in AI Search and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), helping businesses appear directly inside AI-driven overview results, the new digital real estate.

PK SEO's experience spans a diverse range of industries, including law, healthcare, e-commerce, and trades. From Sydney to Melbourne and across the nation, the firm's clients benefit from enhanced brand authority, trust-driven visibility, and reputation presence within AI-generated search summaries, not just traditional blue links.

“Adaptation is no longer optional,” said Peter.“AI-driven search models reward expertise, authority, and trust, the same principles we've always taught, but now amplified by machine learning and natural language systems.”

ACTION STEPS FOR BUSINESSES IN THE AI SEARCH ERA

To stay competitive and visible in this rapidly changing environment, PK SEO recommends that businesses take immediate steps to realign their digital strategy.

Focus on brand authority: Establish your brand as the trusted, cited source within AI-driven summaries.

Build topic-authority clusters: Develop comprehensive, intent-focused content that meets informational and contextual needs rather than relying solely on keywords.

Enhance digital trust signals: Prioritise reviews, expert mentions, structured data, and quality backlinks that convey authenticity.

Optimise for answer-engine visibility: Shift strategy from ranking on results pages to appearing in AI-curated responses.

Ditch outdated tactics: Move away from page-one competition and embrace full-funnel brand visibility that aligns with generative search patterns.

PK SEO notes that early adopters of GEO will be the ones to define leadership in this new era.“The good news? If you adapt now, your business can gain visibility and momentum while others scramble to catch up,” said Peter.

PK SEO LEADS AUSTRALIA'S GEO REVOLUTION

Headquartered in Sydney, PK SEO continues to lead Australia's transition toward AI-driven search visibility. Its mission is clear: to help Australian businesses thrive in an environment where AI determines which brands, voices, and authorities are seen.

Through proprietary GEO frameworks and advanced digital strategy, PK SEO equips clients to maintain and enhance brand visibility within AI Mode's evolving structure. Businesses seeking to secure their place in the new digital ecosystem are encouraged to learn more through PK SEO's official resources.

Visit the PK SEO YouTube Channel to explore how your business can optimise for AI search visibility with free tips and advice

Readers can also find Peter's latest Amazon e-book, Goodbye Page One, Surviving the AI Mode Takeover, available at.

Previous editions in the author's SEO series include GEO Domination: The Step-by-Step Playbook to Mastering Generative SEO and PK SEO: From Phone Books to AI Overviews.

About PK SEO

PK SEO is a Sydney-based digital consultancy founded by Peter Karpouzas, one of Australia's longest-standing SEO experts. With more than 25 years of experience, PK SEO specialises in Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), the evolution of SEO for AI-powered search environments.

The company provides strategic digital consulting across Australia, helping businesses enhance visibility, authority, and trust within both traditional and AI-driven search systems.

For more information, visit or call 0418 118 998.

