Complete List Of IPL 2026 Trades Ahead Of Retention Deadline Featuring Sanju Samson's Blockbuster Move

The deadline for all 10 franchises to confirm their retentions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction is November 15 at 5 PM. With the mini‐auction format allowing teams to retain as many players as they wish, provided the squad size does not exceed 25, franchises have already been busy reshaping their squads through trades. Reports suggest each team will have a purse of around ₹120 crore, while the auction itself is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Here is the full list of players traded ahead of retention day.

Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran

One of the biggest trades saw Sanju Samson move from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In exchange, CSK sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR. Jadeja's fee was revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore, while Samson and Curran were traded at their existing fees of ₹18 crore and ₹2.4 crore respectively.

Samson endured a difficult IPL 2025 campaign, restricted by injury and forced to give up his opening slot. He managed 285 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39, with just one fifty. Jadeja, meanwhile, contributed 301 runs and 10 wickets for CSK across 14 matches, while Curran played only five games, scoring 114 runs and taking one wicket.

Shardul Thakur

Indian all‐rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Mumbai Indians (MI) for his existing fee of ₹2 crore. After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Thakur joined LSG as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan. He played 10 matches last season, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 28.84 and an economy rate of 11.02, with a best of 4‐34. Overall, Thakur has featured in 105 IPL matches, picking up 107 wickets and scoring 325 runs.

Mohammad Shami

Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to LSG in what is expected to be an all‐cash deal worth ₹10 crore. SRH had purchased him for the same price at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shami struggled last season, taking six wickets in nine matches at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23. His fitness has also been a concern, adding to speculation around his future.

Sherfane Rutherford

West Indies all‐rounder Sherfane Rutherford has joined MI from Gujarat Titans (GT) for his existing fee of ₹2.6 crore. Rutherford played 13 matches for GT in IPL 2025, scoring 291 runs at a strike rate of 157.29, with a best of 46. Known for his finishing ability, Rutherford had earlier represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2022.

Arjun Tendulkar

All‐rounder Arjun Tendulkar has been traded to LSG from MI for ₹30 lakh. The left‐arm pacer has played five IPL matches, claiming three wickets at an average of 38 and an economy rate of 9.36. In his overall T20 career, he has featured in 24 matches, taking 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs.

Mayank Markande

Leg‐spinner Mayank Markande has returned to MI from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his existing fee of ₹30 lakh. Markande has played 37 IPL matches so far, claiming 37 wickets. His move back to MI marks a reunion with the franchise where he first made his mark.

Nitish Rana

Experienced left‐handed batter Nitish Rana has joined DC from RR for his existing fee of ₹4.2 crore. Rana has played 118 IPL matches, having represented KKR from 2018 to 2024. His addition strengthens DC's middle order ahead of the new season.

Donovan Ferreira

South African all‐rounder Donovan Ferreira has been traded back to RR from DC, his first IPL franchise. His fee has been revised from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. Ferreira's return adds depth to RR's lower order and all‐round options.

Trades reshape retention day dynamics

These trades have already altered the balance of several squads ahead of retention day. With the mini‐auction format limiting the pool of available overseas talent, franchises are expected to hold on tightly to their key players. The moves involving Samson, Jadeja, Curran, and Shami stand out as the most significant, while others like Rutherford, Thakur, and Rana add crucial depth to their new teams.

As retention day approaches, the focus will be on how franchises manage their budgets and squad sizes, knowing that competition will be fierce once the auction begins.