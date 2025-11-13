'Exercise Trishul Sets New Benchmark, Strengthens Forces'

Porbandar- Tri-services' Exercise Trishul has set new benchmarks in jointness and interoperability and“we go back much stronger out of it”, top Indian military commanders said on Thursday.

The nearly two-week-long exercise that culminated with a joint amphibious exercise - Amphex 2025 - was the largest tri-services exercise conducted after Operation Sindoor.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command; Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command; and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, witnessed the exercise.

The top commanders also interacted with the media before the exercise commenced on Madhavpur Beach off the Saurashtra Coast in Gujarat's Porbandar.

Asked if Exercise Trishul was a fallout of Operation Sindoor conducted by the armed forces in May, and whether there was any strategic messaging in it, Air Marshal Kapoor said“no” to both the queries.

“This has been a continuous process, a regular exercise. To give or not to give a strategic message was not our aim. Our aim was to refine our protocols and procedures, and field new technology. So, it was not a fall-out of Operation Sindoor, and there was no strategic messaging (in it),” he said.

Air Marshal Kapoor also shared that the exercise brought to the table“our warfare capabilities”, saying the IAF has flown“approximately 1,450 sorties during this exercise”.

“We analyse the results to ensure our tactics become more refined in the next exercise. Various new equipment have been fielded during the exercise... I can confidently say that our troops are ready to come out stronger, and I have no doubt about that,” the officer said.

From Thar desert to Kutch, the Army, Navy and the Air Force took part in a series of sub-exercises for the last two weeks, under the overarching framework of Exercise Trishul.

Lt Gen Seth said the exercise has set a new benchmark in jointness, integration and interoperability.

“During Exercise Trishul, the kind of jointness, integration and interoperability we have established is a new symbol. It has been very effective, and we have set a new benchmark,” the army commander said.

New weapons, military equipment and procedures were tested, he told reporters here, adding that indigenous equipment were also tested in the exercise.

The Southern Command GOC-in-C said for last three months, his troops were training for this exercise.

Talking of innovation, the new organisations raised, such as the Rudra brigade, have been“operation validated” in this exercise, he said.

The officer said“some new aspects” have come out of this exercise, and“we will examine them now”.

“We are ready to face all challenges (in future),” the GOC-in-C of the Southern Command said.

Desert corps and strike corps prepared for this exercise for the last three months, he added.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan said that about 30,000 Army troops, multiple fighter aircraft, and nearly 25 ships and submarines of the Navy took part in the exercise.

“We practised battle manoeuvres, including with a Carrier Battle Group. Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was part of it,” he said.

“We go back much stronger from Exercise Trishul,” the chief of Western Naval Command said.