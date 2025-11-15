Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Viral Chocolate Create In UAE

New Viral Chocolate Create In UAE


2025-11-15 12:04:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Abu Dhabi (UAE) has launched an exclusive chocolate, following in the footsteps of Dubai, where a similar confection went viral last year, Azernews reports.

The new Abu Dhabi Chocolate was crafted by Filipino chef Nuel Katis.

Its standout feature is a luxurious filling of dates and tahini infused with saffron and cardamom, while the chocolate itself is elegantly wrapped in edible gold foil.

Last year, Dubai's chocolate, made with pistachio paste and kataifi dough, became an online sensation. According to Duty Free outlets, 2.5 million bars worth $45 million were sold in Dubai during the first half of 2025.

Culinary experts note that the rising popularity of these gold-covered chocolates is part of a broader trend of luxury sweets turning into collectible experiences-with travelers not just buying them for taste, but also for the Instagram-worthy presentation and the prestige of owning an ultra-exclusive treat.

MENAFN15112025000195011045ID1110347532



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search