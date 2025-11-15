Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports $18.7 Million Raised Ahead Of Q4 2025 V1 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum around Ethereum-based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to rise as the project moves closer to its first major release. The team has confirmed that the V1 protocol is scheduled to go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, and this timeline has accelerated activity across the presale. Investor interest has remained strong throughout the year, and the numbers now show one of the most active early-stage DeFi crypto launches of 2025.









Strong Funding and Community Growth

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing system that operates on Ethereum. The goal is to give users access to efficient markets with transparent on-chain processes. Development has been ongoing for months, and the progress has translated into rapid community expansion.

The project has now raised $18.7 million, a major milestone for a DeFi protocol still in development. It has also surpassed 18,000 holders, showing broad interest from users looking for long-term exposure before V1 goes live. This steady flow of participants has turned the presale into one of the most active entries in the new crypto space this quarter.

The rise in attention is tied to Mutuum Finance's approach to building a system powered by smart contracts. The team aims to create a dual-lending model where users can either supply assets to earn yield or borrow against collateral without relying on intermediaries. This direction has helped push MUTM into the spotlight as early adopters look for the next wave of DeFi platforms preparing for release.

Token Price, Phase Progress and Early 2025 Surges

The presale has been active since early 2025. At launch, MUTM was priced at $0.01 in Phase 1. Since then, the token has risen to $0.035, which marks a 2.5x increase across the completed stages. The current Phase 6 listing has pushed demand even higher as the project moves closer to the testnet rollout.

Phase 6 is now over 88% allocated, indicating that buyers are entering quickly as supply tightens. The steady climb in funding and participation has turned this stage into one of the fastest-moving rounds since the presale began. Many see the Phase 6 window as one of the final low-cost opportunities before the next crypto price adjustment.

The team has also introduced a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top contributor each day with $500 in MUTM. This addition has created ongoing engagement and adds a sense of daily momentum within the community. It also increases visibility around activity levels as the presale moves closer to completion.





Token Distribution and Supply Structure

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. From this amount, 45.5% is allocated to the presale, which equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens. This structure aims to give early supporters wide access in the early stages while also allowing the project to maintain reserves for future development, liquidity and ecosystem expansion.

So far, 800 million tokens have been sold. This figure shows how quickly interest has grown throughout the year. With Phase 6 nearing completion, the presale is now entering a more competitive stage as remaining allocations continue to shrink.

Another upgrade introduced this quarter is the ability for buyers to purchase MUTM using a card with no purchase limits. This change has increased accessibility, especially for new users who want fast and direct participation without on-chain swaps.

V1 Launch Approaching and Phase 2 Roadmap Progress

The most important development update came from Mutuum Finance's official announcement on X. The team confirmed that the V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens and the liquidator bot. These components form the foundation of the lending system and will allow users to test the core functions before mainnet.

This confirmation has boosted confidence across the presale. Many investors track early delivery milestones as proof that a project is moving forward. Mutuum Finance has been consistent with its roadmap, and the V1 confirmation has strengthened belief in the next stages of growth.

The project is currently progressing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on deeper protocol development, feature refinement and technical preparation. As Phase 2 moves forward, more updates are expected, especially regarding interface work, back-end development and security preparation for the testnet release.

Security and Infrastructure Strength

Security remains a central focus. Mutuum Finance completed a full review with CertiK, earning a 90 out of 100 Token Scan score. This result stands out for a project still preparing for launch, and it signals that the team is taking smart-contract reliability seriously. Many early-stage projects face risk due to untested code, so this score has become an important point of confidence.

The project also runs a $50,000 bug bounty, aimed at identifying vulnerabilities before mainnet. This adds another layer of protection during development and encourages the community to support security testing.

Phase 6 Tightens

As Phase 6 moves closer to full allocation, interest in the presale continues to rise. Investors often look for early entries into new crypto projects that combine clear progress, transparent funding and confirmed development timelines. With the V1 release coming in Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance now fits the profile of a top crypto to watch within the DeFi space.

The combination of rising funding, expanding holder numbers, fast-moving allocations and confirmed technical milestones has created strong demand. With only a limited portion of Phase 6 remaining, the presale is entering one of its most active periods since launch.

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a new crypto project with a clear path forward. As the V1 testnet release approaches, investor attention is expected to remain strong while the final stages of the presale unfold.

