Yousaf Jahangir Wins Gold At Islamic Solidarity Games

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Muay Thai fighter Mohammad Yousaf Jahangir has won a gold medal after defeating his Turkish opponent at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia.

The National Committee of Olympic, Sports and Physical Training wrote on its X that Jahangir, competing in the 75-kilogram weight category, overcame his Turkish rival in the final bout to claim the gold medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Jahangir had also defeated athletes from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

He is now the first Afghan athlete to secure a historic gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

On Friday, another Afghan Muay Thai fighter, Sayed Hamidullah Sadat, beat his Kazakh opponent to win a bronze medal.

The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

