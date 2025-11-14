Defence Minister Singh To Hold Interaction With Party Workers, People In His Constituency Lucknow Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow, on Saturday.

During the visit, he will participate in a series of public meetings, organisational interactions, and commemorative programmes.

According to the Lucknow BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, the Defence Minister will arrive at Lucknow Airport at 11:40 a.m. From there, he will proceed directly to Sadar to attend the 'Senior Worker Public Dialogue' programme at the Sanskrit Pathshala Auditorium.

Later, at 4:00 p.m., he will address another session of the same programme at Rajkumar Children's Academy in Rajajipuram.

Dwivedi said that the visit is part of the Minister's regular engagement with party workers and local citizens in his constituency.

After completing his scheduled meetings in Rajajipuram, Rajnath Singh will head to the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth on Vikramaditya Marg to offer condolences on the demise of Seth's mother.

On Sunday, the Defence Minister will participate in a significant cultural and historical ceremony. At noon, he will attend the Martyrdom Day programme dedicated to martyr Uda Devi, a revered Dalit freedom fighter, at Sector 19, Pasi Chauraha in Vrindavan Colony.

During the event, he will also unveil her statue, marking another important step in the government's efforts to honour forgotten heroes of India's freedom struggle.

The Defence Minister's engagements in Lucknow come weeks after a major milestone in India's defence manufacturing drive.

Earlier, on October 18, 2025, reinforcing the vision of self-reliance in defence production, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow.

The state-of-the-art facility, part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, was virtually inaugurated by the Defence Minister on May 11, 2025, and remarkably, within just five months, the first missiles were ready for deployment.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Rajnath Singh said that“BrahMos is not just a missile, but a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation. The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our Armed Forces.”