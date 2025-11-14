8 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At Srinagar Police Station

Photo Courtesy: Social Media

Srinagar- An accidental explosion ripped through Nowgam police station here, killing eight people and injuring 27 others. The blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the blast happened late Friday night, killing eight people and injuring 27 - mostly policemen and forensic officials.

So far, eight bodies have been retrieved from the scene of the explosion. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Srinagar, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify those killed.

The blast occurred when personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad, they said.

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

The bodies have been taken to Police Control Room Srinagar.