Phoenix Building Systems Launches The Breeze Range Making Modular Buildings Simpler Than Ever

MENAFN - GetNews) Phoenix Building Systems has unveiled the Breeze Range, a new line of modular buildings designed to simplify the buying process for schools and businesses across the UK. The launch introduces two distinct models - Breeze 1 for education and Breeze 2 for commercial use - offering high-quality, ready-to-order modular buildings without the complexity.

Since its founding in 2003, Phoenix Building Systems has worked with hundreds of schools, local authorities and businesses to deliver modular buildings nationwide. Over that time, the company has seen how challenging the process can feel for customers who simply need more space. The Breeze range aims to change that.

A Simpler Way to Build

Many buyers associate modular buildings with bespoke, technical design and long lead times. The Breeze range breaks away from that perception by offering pre-engineered, regulation-compliant modular buildings with a clear path from enquiry to installation.

Customers can choose from two options:



Breeze 1: Modular classrooms for schools and education providers. Breeze 2: Modular office buildings for growing businesses.

Each is designed for speed, flexibility and quality - helping organisations expand faster without compromising on standards.

Breeze 1: Modular Classrooms for Education

With pupil numbers rising, many schools are under pressure to provide additional space quickly. The Breeze 1 range delivers bright, energy-efficient classrooms that can be installed with minimal disruption to learning.

Each building features high levels of insulation, LED lighting, double-glazed windows and durable aluminium doors. Schools can also choose from a range of cladding options and roof-mounted solar PV systems for added sustainability.

Layouts can be scaled from single classrooms to multi-storey teaching blocks, with options for breakout areas, staff rooms and accessible toilets. The Breeze 1 range provides permanent, regulation-compliant learning environments that blend seamlessly with existing school buildings.

Breeze 2: Modular Offices for Business Growth

The Breeze 2 range offers the same flexibility and speed for commercial settings. Designed to meet the needs of growing businesses, these modular offices can be tailored to create open-plan spaces, private meeting rooms or multi-storey facilities.

Each office includes LED lighting, air conditioning, power and data connectivity, with a choice of internal and external finishes. Reception areas, kitchens and staff facilities can be easily incorporated, providing complete, professional workspaces that are ready to use within weeks.

Built to current building regulations and fitted with energy-efficient systems, Breeze 2 modular offices offer a practical and sustainable solution for modern business environments.

Bringing Modular Design to Life

To make the process even more accessible, Phoenix Building Systems has introduced augmented reality technology that allows customers to explore a Breeze 1 classroom in 3D. By scanning a QR code on the company's website, users can immerse themselves in a virtual version of the building to see its layout and design before ordering.

This innovation helps customers visualise their new modular space with confidence and demonstrates Phoenix's commitment to transparency and ease of purchase.

Quality You Can Trust

All Breeze buildings are constructed to current UK Building Regulations and come with a 20-year structural warranty as standard. Phoenix Building Systems is a member of the Modular & Portable Building Association (MPBA), Constructionline certified, and ISO 9001 accredited, reflecting its ongoing dedication to quality and compliance.

Each building is manufactured in a controlled environment, ensuring precision, safety and long-term performance. Phoenix's experienced team remains available for future adaptations, maintenance or upgrades, supporting customers long after installation.

Continuing a Legacy of Simplicity and Service

The launch of the Breeze range marks the next chapter in Phoenix Building Systems' 20-year journey as one of the UK's leading modular building manufacturers.

With over two decades of experience supporting schools, businesses and public sector clients, the company continues to make modular construction more accessible, efficient and sustainable.

For schools in need of flexible modular classrooms or businesses ready to expand their workspace, the Breeze range offers a ready-made solution built for quality, speed and simplicity.