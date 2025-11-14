Zelensky: Ukraine Expands Use Of Unmanned Systems And Launches Ebaly System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Unmanned aerial systems -”Madjar Birds“ and our other relevant units - will be used much more and will receive more resources,” the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the functionality for the military has already been expanded in various brigades.

Also, starting December 1, an electronic scoring system will be launched for the evacuation of the wounded by ground robotic complexes and other forms of UAV use by combat units.

“The decision has been prepared,” the president emphasized.

He also said that the state provides direct funding to the brigades for their needs: for drones and the purchase of components, which will increase the efficiency and autonomy of units on the front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Third Assault Brigade became the first unit to exchange eBaly for drones on the Brave1 Market marketplace.