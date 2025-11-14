403
Syrian Woman Injured In Explosion In Damascus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- A bombing hit in Mezzeh district of Damascus where a woman was injured, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.
The area was targeted by missiles fired from a mobile launcher, according to initial reports.
The perpetrators of the attack and their motives are still to be known, SANA quoted a military source as saying.
The source added that relevant authorities exert efforts to investigate "the treacherous attack" and will provide further information when available. (end)
