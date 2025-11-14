Bitmart US Officially Launches, Delivering A Fully Compliant And Secure Crypto Trading Experience To The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading crypto exchange, today announced the official launch of its U.S. platform, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the regulated American market.







Built for everyday users, BitMart US provides a secure, transparent, and fully compliant trading experience as part of its commitment to being“Your Everyday Digital Exchange.” This empowers U.S. residents to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with confidence and ease. The platform offers deep liquidity, fast execution, and an intuitive interface across both web and mobile.

“BitMart US represents our commitment to making crypto accessible to everyone, without compromising on compliance, security, or user experience,” emphasized Daniel Huang, Chief Operating Officer of BitMart US. The platform is now open to users across 49 U.S. states, providing nationwide access to a regulated and secure digital asset trading experience.

As part of the launch, new users who register and complete KYC verification can join the Early Access Program to enjoy exclusive benefits, including zero fees on trading, deposits, and withdrawals for a limited time.

To learn more, visit:

X:

Telegram:

About BitMart US

BitMart US is a fully regulated cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, purpose-built for the American market. The platform combines institutional-grade security, regulatory compliance, and an intuitive interface that bridges traditional finance with digital assets.

The platform operates under strict adherence to U.S. financial regulations, including KYC, AML, and data protection standards, ensuring a transparent and compliant trading experience. BitMart US aims to empower both retail and institutional investors to participate in the next phase of digital asset innovation, with upcoming features including fiat on-ramps, Earn products, and integrated payment solutions.

Disclaimer:

Products and services of BitMart US may not be available in your region. Please refer to BitMart US Terms of Use for more details.

Use of BitMart US services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart US does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.

CONTACT: Media Contact Daniel Huang...